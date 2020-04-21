FLORENCE — The Florence Recycle Department has noticed an increase in demand as people continue to shelter at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
That has recycling officials pleased, but they also are seeing an increase in items that are not recyclable being placed into curbside bins.
"What we think is going on is people are home and so they are recycling more," said David Koonce, manager of Florence's Street, Solid Waste and Recycling departments. "Maybe they're using this time to clean out stuff. So recycle and garbage amounts are very heavy. The challenge we have is a lot of stuff in the recycle can is garbage."
Koonce speculates that people are producing more garbage since they are home all the time.
"What may be happening is, if they run out of space in their garbage can, some people put stuff in the recycle cans. We're trying to discourage that and make sure people recycle correctly."
He said they also are noticing an increase in personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks, and those are not recyclable. In addition, they have found needles among recyclables, and those cannot be recycled and pose a danger to the workers.
He said the department recycles any cans, including steel and aluminum; all paper and cardboard; and plastic jugs and bottles with the number 1 or 2 on the bottom.
In addition, you can come to the facility at 1200 Terrace St. and drop off electronics, and cooking and motor oil, Koonce said.
He said anyone who needs a second garbage can may receive one for a $41 deposit, and no additional charge per month. He said they allow a maximum of three cans per residence.
"If you find that it's a continual problem, call us and we'll bring out a second can," Koonce said.
The department's number is 256-760-6495.
