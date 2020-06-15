FLORENCE — The Florence-Lauderdale Farmers Market is up and running.
The market at 451 Fairgrounds Road also accepts pre-orders, officials said. The list of vendors and their contact numbers are available on the farmers market Facebook page.
Upcoming dates when the market is open through July include Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday this week, and then June 23, June 25, June 27, June 29, July 2, July 4, July 7, July 9, July 11, July 14, July 16, July 18, July 21, July 23, July 25, July 28 and July 30.
The market's hours are 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
