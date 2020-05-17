FLORENCE — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library is starting to reopen, even if that doesn't include its doors just yet.
Starting Monday, the library will offer curbside service from noon to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays for patrons who want to check out books online, Executive Director Derek Wilson said.
"People can either call us or they can go to the library's website and there's a link to the form to fill out," Wilson said. "It can be a request for titles if they know what they're looking for, or they can select a grab bag, in which they select a genre and we select books from it.
"Also, people will be able to choose large-print items and DVDs and other audio books and things of that nature. This is an opportunity to get people back into coming to the library. They just won't be able to come into the library."
The website address is flpl.org.
Library board chairman, Andy Frith, said this is the first step into phasing in the complete reopening.
"We're trying to be very cautious and follow what other libraries around the state and even nationally are doing," Frith said. "We're trying to find that spot where people get the services they need but everybody is protected."
The library closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and officials are considering a date for reopening, Wilson said.
"We're taking it slowly, step by step, so we don't have a confirmed date as to when it'll be back to normal," he said. "That's why we're taking a phased approach, to slowly get us back to being able to open the doors to the public at large. Our patrons are excited to get back to the library but we want to make sure to provide a safe environment."
Wilson said when the library opens, they will take measures such as social distancing and are trying to determine what those would entail.
"We'll probably have distances marked off for the public when we open back up," he said.
Even while closed, the library has provided some services.
"We've done our best to make sure we're still relevant," Wilson said. "We've done visual programming. We were able to offer a few online resources for a limited amount of time."
City Council President Dick Jordan said the drive-up service is a good start toward reopening.
"It gives everyone a chance to be able to check out books now," Jordan said. "It's a good service for our citizens to be able to utilize the library on a limited basis."
