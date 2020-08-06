FLORENCE — Anyone looking to adopt a cat certainly has a variety to choose from these days.
In fact, Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones said she never has seen her office as filled with cats and kittens as it is these days.
"We've gotten a lot of them," Jones said. "Orphan kittens are a real issue this year. We've had the most we've ever had."
She said they had 173 cats as of Wednesday. That includes 55 in the maternity ward, which is for mothers and their newborn kittens, and pregnant cats. There are two pregnant cats remaining.
Jones said there traditionally is a rise in stray cat numbers this time of year, but even by those standards the numbers are high.
"Spring and summer are when the cats go into heat and have babies," she said. "That will go down as we go into fall."
She said the gestation period is about two months for a cat, although cats can go into heat and get pregnant while still nursing their newborns.
Sometimes, Animal Services gets reports of stray kittens.
"There's a lot of cats out there, and somehow the mama gets separated or gets killed and the kittens are left to fend for themselves," Jones said.
Animal Services is offering a reduced charge of $25 for a cat since there are so many.
The agency also seeks people to foster cats.
"Mamas and kittens are easy to foster," Jones said. "Mamas take care of everything. You just have to have a quiet place for them to chill."
They also have rescue groups up north that help out, and they took 20 cats to one such group in Connecticut last weekend. That requires volunteers to drive there, which is a challenge.
"It's harder to get them there," Jones said. "Dogs transport easier than cats do. Plus, it's a 19-hour drive each way. It's a challenge."
She said cats taken to northern rescue groups are almost assured of being adopted.
"The two rescue groups we work with can't get enough cats up there," Jones said. "If we could just figure out a pipeline up there, we could really make a dent in it. It's hard."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.