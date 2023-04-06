FLORENCE — The city council issued an emergency declaration this week in hopes of receiving federal assistance with costs associated with the severe storm that ripped through the area on March 25.
The council unanimously approved the declaration Tuesday and the Lauderdale County Commission is expected to do the same during its Monday meeting.
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan said the costs only apply to public expenses the city and county have incurred, which he expects to be several million dollars.
Grabryan said declaration funding requests are presented to the state of Alabama and Federal Emergency Management Agency for FEMA relief.
"We're going through the process with the state and FEMA to get this reviewed," he said.
Grabryan said he hopes FEMA provides relief for 75% of the costs.
"That's typical for this type of a storm environment," he said. "It is going to be several million dollars, and getting back 75% would certainly be a boost."
In addition to damages on city and county property, including utility poles, the funds would go toward overtime costs for employees such as electricity department employees.
In addition, the money would go toward workers from electricity departments outside of the county who came in to assist, Grabryan said.
Florence Fire Rescue Chief Tim Anerton told the council the truss roof that was over the original flat roof on Station 2 was damaged, and that also resulted in damage to the original roof.
They have a temporary patch but have spent nearly $20,000 on roof work alone.
In addition, the maintenance shop, a city vehicle and a storage building also incurred damage.
There also were some downed trees at McFarland Park.
He said he hopes to hear from the state in several weeks. Grabryan said Alabama has not declared an emergency at this point. If a state of emergency is declared, FEMA would do that at one time for Alabama and list the counties in the state that are part of the declaration.
Grabryan said he hopes for similar assistance for private residents who are underinsured or uninsured. That would be a separate relief request.
"We went through and qualified the various areas and we do have enough damage within the county that affects individuals," he said.
