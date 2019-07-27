FLORENCE — If you're looking for the top Lennys Grill and Subs franchise, you don't have to leave the Shoals.
Lennys has recognized the Florence franchise at 409 Cox Creek Parkway as the Franchise of the Year.
The award went to franchise owner Joshua Murks during a July 18 company conference in Memphis.
Murks received the award from Lennys CEO Kevin Martin.
Lennys has more than 80 locations in 12 states, including six in Alabama, according to a location map at lennysfranchise.com.
The restaurant was started by Len Moore in Bartlett, Tennessee, in September 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.