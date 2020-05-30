FLORENCE — Free classes will be offered to local residents whose employment has been affected by the pandemic.
The classes, offered by the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, are through the website Coursera. People may request a free Coursera link.
Coursera offers more than 3,500 classes taught by instructors from top universities and companies, according to a library news release. There are classes on a variety of job skills, specific career specializations, subject preparation for college, entrepreneurship topics and technology. Coursera has training on everything from COVID-19 contact tracing to web development and coding, to music and philosophy, according to the release.
"It will allow people who have been affected by COVID-19 to learn new skills that can help them find jobs that offer higher pay and benefits," Florence-Lauderdale Public Library Director Derek Wilson said in the release. "It also offers courses that can help with personal development. All in all, I think this is a big benefit to our community."
The library has 5,000 free accounts to provide to local residents. Signup is available through Sept. 30. People may request a free Coursera account from the website, flpl.org/athome and clicking the Coursera link.
Participants will have until the end of the year to complete any course they have enrolled in.
The library also has several other free digital services residents may access from home including ebooks and audiobooks, and genealogy-related research. These services along with online library cards and curbside pickup requests are available at the library's website, flpl.org.
