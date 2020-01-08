FLORENCE — The travel series hosted by the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library is set for Sundays this month.
The series titled "Get Out of Town" will feature speakers who share the history of the places they visit as well as the adventures of their travels.
The weekly sessions will take place at 2 p.m. each Sunday in January.
The first session focused on Greece, Switzerland and Germany, with Emily Dial.
This week's guest speaker will be Braxton Pace. He will speak on Indonesia.
The library is located at 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
