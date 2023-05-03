FLORENCE — The city may enhance its ordinance on vicious dogs and create a law pertaining to potentially dangerous dogs.
The city council's Public Safety Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved moving forward with the changes, which Animal Control Director Cheryl Jones proposed.
The proposals will go to City Attorney Bill Musgrove for review, and committee members want it to come before the council quickly.
Councilwoman Michelle Eubanks said summer is approaching, which means more children and adults will be outside.
"I'd like to see us move forward with this as soon as possible," Eubanks said.
She, Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons and Councilman Bill Griffin comprise the committee. Simmons said the ordinance would make it safer to travel on foot and by bicycle.
"We're trying to become a walkable city," she said.
Jones said the existing city ordinance states an owner cannot have a vicious animal within the city limits unless it is confined in a chain-link kennel large enough for the animal to exercise freely.
The proposed ordinance states a dog is considered dangerous if it "when unprovoked, in an aggressive manner, inflicts severe injury on or kills a human being."
It is potentially dangerous when it presents behavior that reasonably can be assumed to be a threat. Those include when it:
• Has threatening behavior that requires a person to take defensive action.
• Poses a threat to public safety.
• causes a person an injury that is not severe.
• Kills or injures another domestic animal requiring veterinary care.
• Chases or menaces someone or an domestic animal aggressively without provocation.
• Acts highly aggressively within a fenced yard or other enclosure and appears to be able to escape from the enclosure.
The proposed ordinance states the city has the right to ban such an animal, or require the owner to move it outside of the city limits.
The proposed change states a vicious or potentially vicious animal may not be kept in the city limits unless it is:
• Securely confined in a chain-link kennel large enough for it to exercise freely.
• Spayed or neutered.
• Vaccinated for rabies.
• Under direct adult supervision when on public property.
• Restrained with a leash in public.
• Muzzled in a manner that does not injure the dog or interfere with its vision or breathing.
• Microchipped.
• Registered with the city.
In addition, Alabama's Emily's Law requires vicious dogs to have a rabies vaccine.
