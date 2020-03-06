FLORENCE — The city has lost its shot at a Memorial Day weekend softball tournament, as well as an autumn one that has the same organizer.
Florence-Lauderdale Tourism President/CEO Rob Carnegie told the Tourism Board on Thursday that tournament organizer Kevin Darby told him he was not able to secure the Florence Sportsplex for the tournament.
Carnegie said Darby also has decided against holding an autumn tournament at the sports complex.
City officials said the fields need to be available to city softball and baseball leagues. That includes adult softball leagues, and youth baseball and softball leagues.
Carnegie helped arrange a meeting that included city officials and Darby, but could not reach a solution, he said.
"We tried to look at various scenarios, but they felt at the end that it is just not feasible," Carnegie said.
He has estimated the economic impact for each tournament could have been near the $600,000 figure that last spring's high school softball regional tournament produced locally.
The tournament is for teams with players who are younger than 12 years old, so that typically also brings in parents and siblings, Carnegie said.
Board Chairman Larry McCoy commended Carnegie and Tyler Dolan, manager of sport and group sales for the tourism agency, for their efforts.
"Rob and Tyler did a great job in trying to get that tournament here," McCoy said. "We won't get those tournaments back."
Parks and Recreation Department Director Tina Kitchens has explained there is a thin timeline for getting in all the baseball and softball seasons for local leagues, as well as summer youth seasons and summer youth tournaments.
Kitchens said hundreds of youths and adults play in the spring leagues, and the growth in youth leagues has been so rapid the department has had to start its adult season later to allow for more field time during the week.
Events such as spring break and weather concerns leave very little wiggle room, Kitchens said. In addition, they want to have spring ball completed before people get out of school and families take summer vacations.
After that, all-star leagues and other summer-league tournaments often fill the available time at the sports complex.
If spring games have to be made up due to rain, that can force the games to be made up during Memorial Day weekend, Kitchens said.
Carnegie said a suggestion was made to move the proposed tournament to Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend, rather than Friday and Saturday, but Darby was not interested in changing the dates. He said the tournament teams are used to playing Friday and Saturday of that weekend.
Likewise, Parks and Recreation officials did not want to move their make-up dates to Monday of Memorial Day weekend because so many local residents who belong to leagues, or have children in the leagues, have other plans for that holiday, Carnegie said.
