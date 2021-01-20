FLORENCE — A 26-year-old Florence man was arrested last week on a probation violation when he allegedly used Snapchat to attempt to have an 11-year-old girl meet him for oral sex.
Florence man charged with solicitation of a child
- By Kevin Taylor City Editor
