PICKWICK LAKE — A Florence man died Saturday morning when a boat carrying three people capsized near the Cane Creek area on Pickwick Lake in Colbert County.
top story
Florence man dies after boat capsizes on Pickwick Lake
- By Kevin Taylor City Editor
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave
- Richard Patrick Risner 'Richie'
- Alabama man arrested for Capitol riot: 'Crowd became mob"
- COVID claims life of third Shoals health care worker
- Alabama educator, wife charged with faking child's illness
- James Lamar Longshore
- Robert Stephen Walker Sr.
- 3 jailed after illegal moonshine operation busted in Alabama
- Rebecca Haddock
- Ricky Wayne Brooks
Images
Videos
Commented
- What would Trump pardon himself for? (3)
- POTUS should be removed from office (2)
- Rebranding UNA jerseys a mistake (2)
- Ivey: Brooks ‘does not speak’ for all Republicans, Alabamians (2)
- Haleyville man caught trying to steal motorcycle in Florence (1)
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19 (1)
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave (1)
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student (1)
- Loretto boys, girls basketball teams ranked No. 1 in Tennessee Class A (1)
- Trump was best president ever (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.