FLORENCE — A 42-year-old Florence man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to first-degree rape in a case that involved a teenage victim.
Jason Leroy Reisinger agreed to the plea, which will result in a 20-year split sentence that includes five years in prison followed by five years of supervised probation.
In addition, Reisinger will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
During the hearing, Lauderdale County Assistant District Attorney Coty Hand said the case involved a 14-year-old girl who came forward with information that Reisinger raped her.
Hand said Reisinger had told the girl not to let anyone know about it.
"There were threats not to tell what happened," he said.
Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Will Powell asked Reisinger how he pleaded to the rape charge, and Reisinger responded that he was guilty.
In September 2022, a Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Reisinger on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. The sexual abuse charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Hand told Powell he talked with the victim and her family, and they approved the plea agreement.
As part of the sentence, Powell told Reisinger he cannot not have any contact with the victim or her family. That includes through mail, social media and texts.
Following the hearing, Reisinger, who has been in the Lauderdale County Detention Center for three months awaiting trial, was escorted back to the detention center. Powell told him he was remanded to the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections.
His attorney Jeff Redcross said Reisinger is remorseful for the act.
"It's an unfortunate incident for all parties involved," Redcross said. "He's contrite and knows this never should have happened. He, along with the victim, has to live with his actions the rest of their lives, and if he could talk to he victim, I know he would apologize."
