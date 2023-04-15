FLORENCE — A man accused of sexually abusing two girls under 10 years old pleaded guilty this week to one count of first-degree rape, authorities said.
Carlos Osborne, 58, of Florence, issued the plea Wednesday in an agreement that will require him to only spend one month in the Lauderdale County Detention Center as part of a 15-year split sentence, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said.
Osborne also is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, Connolly said.
The district attorney said the agreement was reached with the authorization of the victims and their family. It saved the girls from the ordeal of testifying and going through a trial.
"There was lots of communication with the family," Connolly said.
He said Osborne was accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl. Connolly said he was an acquaintance of her family.
"It was an allegation of ongoing sexual assaults of her and her younger sister," he said. "That went on for about a two-year period. She finally disclosed it to her parents in 2019. Investigators took it from there with forensic interviews and corroborated her statement."
The girl's sister is two years younger than her, Connolly said.
Osborne started serving time Wednesday.
His 15-year sentence includes 36 months of active supervised probation after his release, Connolly said.
