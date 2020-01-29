FLORENCE — Eva Scull said it's been the main topic of discussion at Florence Harbor Marina this week.
She said everyone is talking about the early Monday morning Jackson County Park Marina fire in Scottsboro that killed eight people.
"I don't know what happened to cause it," Scull said. "It's too early. Our role right now is to offer our sympathy for the families."
The fire also damaged some 35 boats, authorities said.
Scull said the Florence marina does not have permanent residents aboard boats, although some transients stay for a couple of months or so at a time.
When boaters have talked with Scull about the disaster, they have asked about fire safety at the Florence harbor.
She said they take steps to enhance safety, and that started with the actual construction of the marina, which includes vented roofs.
"We have gabled roofs, so if there's a fire, the fire goes up and out," Scull said. "If it's flat, the fire has nowhere to go."
Boaters have asked about the potential for an electrical fire, which especially is dangerous on the water. Scull said they routinely check utility meters as a precaution. If, for example, someone has a heater set too high in the engine room to keep equipment warm this time of year, the meter would indicate high usage.
"We look at these meters and see if a boat is pulling too much power," Scull said.
She said the potential for a fuel fire particularly concerns her.
"That's where a majority of fires happen," Scull said.
She said they make sure boaters take commonsense measures, such as not smoking while fueling up.
Fire extinguishers are stationed throughout the Florence marina, and a Florence Fire Rescue fire boat is docked there.
Scull remembers hearing about a fatality that occurred at another marina, during which a tow boat used a nylon rope to pull a boat while it was on fire.
The rope melted and became tied up into the tow boat's propeller. The lesson there: If you decide to pull a burning boat, use a grappling hook with a metal chain.
Scull said she and Florence Deputy Fire Chief Tim Anderton have been talking this week about a meeting between marina, fire and police officials.
Anderton said the department conducts an annual fire inspection of the harbor and marina, and the department is able to respond to a call and get to the fire boat within 2 minutes.
"It does have an on-board fire pump," he said of the boat, which the department acquired in 2010. "We were able to secure a slip that was closest to shore, so we're not cut off from getting to the boat."
Anderton said he likes the idea of meeting with marina and police officials.
"We're trying to put a meeting together in the next week or two just to review what plans are in place," he said.
Scull said that could result in a training exercise in the near future.
Alan Darelius is among pleasure boaters currently at the Florence marina. He said many boats are made of fiberglass.
"Once it gets burning, it burns really hot," said Darelius, who was a volunteer firefighter in Illinois for 20 years.
He said there are smoke detectors on his boat, and it's important for everyone at a marina to pay attention to dangers.
"There's always a potential for something to happen," Darelius said. "You're always on alert for everything that looks different, sounds different or smells different."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.