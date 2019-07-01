FLORENCE — A local pastor who authorities said confessed from the pulpit of inappropriate actions is charged with four counts of sexual abuse involving a minor.
John Martin, pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church, is charged with four counts of first degree sexual abuse, Lauderdale County Chief Assistant District Attorney Angie Hamilton said.
Hamilton said the charges stem from involvement with a minor or minors. She said the investigation continues.
Martin was arrested Friday and remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with bail set at $60,000, according to officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.