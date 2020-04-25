FLORENCE — Residents and staff of Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation Center were honored with a parade on Friday.
The parade marked the first time in over a month that residents have been able to see outside visitors, except through windows, due to strict COVID-19 protection protocol.
The 2 p.m. parade was two weeks in the planning, according to Heather McClure, director of admissions and sales.
"We had the residents socially distanced outside, at least six feet apart, and in masks," she said. "It was so exciting for them to see all the cars passing, honking and waving and offering encouraging words. There were at least 300 cars participating."
It was the first time the residents have been out of the building, according to McClure.
"They've even been eating in their rooms, so this was a huge social event for them."
All 130 residents participated.
The parade got a boost after Chris Mitchell, a former Hazlewood and Ole Miss football player, who is at the facility for post-surgery rehabilitation posted the information on his Facebook page.
Word spread about the parade and the number of cars encircling the facility Friday grew significantly.
"He has a big following on Facebook and once people found out about it, they just cranked it up and the event grew, big time," McClure said.
Florence police and fire officials diverted the traffic to allow the parade to go around the entire building with residents stationed on every side. City officials also participated.
