FLORENCE — Florence Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center confirmed today that they have patients who have tested positive recently for COVID-19.
The number of patients and the units in the facility where they are located cannot be revealed, due to privacy laws and regulations, officials said. However, Executive Director Linda Graves did confirm that they have cases.
Graves said workers are taking proper actions, including additional disinfection steps for the 2107 Cloyd Blvd. facility.
"Anytime a resident tests positive, their responsible party and attending physician is notified and the facility follows any orders issued by the physician," Graves said. "In some instances, that means transferring the resident to the hospital, in other instances it means supportive treatment for fever or cough or whatever other symptoms the resident demonstrates, and in still other instances, it means just continued monitoring if the resident has no symptoms."
According to health department data, just over 20% of the more than 23,000 cases of COVID-19 in Alabama are in patients ages 65 and older.
However, 78.8% of all deaths from COVID-19 are in that age group, according to the data.
