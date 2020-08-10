FLORENCE — City officials will be outside at the W.C. Handy Recreation Center today for a census drive-thru.
Officials will be on hand to help residents complete their 2020 U.S. Census form.
It only takes a few minutes, and residents can fill it out without getting out of their vehicle, officials said.
They also receive a free Kona Ice for adults and kids alike for doing so.
The city will offer the curbside service from 5-7 p.m.
Mayor Steve Holt said it is important to be counted individually and as a city. However, he said less than 65% of the city's residents have completed the form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.