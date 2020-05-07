FLORENCE — The city has established the Florence First grant program for locally owned businesses that are economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That announcement Wednesday highlighted an update from the city and Lauderdale County on the response to the pandemic.
Planning Director Melissa Bailey said Florence is using $187,000 it received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to create the program.
"This is a grant, not a loan," Bailey said. "During the development of Florence First, we felt that many businesses may already be burdened with loans and simply could not afford another payment."
Business owners can begin applying for the program online at 6 a.m. Friday. The deadline is 5 p.m. May 14.
In addition, Bailey will hold a webinar on the process at 2 p.m. today.
Information on the application process and access to the webinar are available on Florenceal.org. From the home page, click on Government, Departments and Services, Planning and Community Development and Florence First Relief Grant.
"Florence First is a relief grant offering special economic assistance to businesses to help with paying the mortgage or lease, utilities, payroll administration and business inventory expenses," Bailey said.
"Evaluators will utilize a project scoring criteria for the purposes of making a funding recommendation."
Bailey said the program is focusing on small businesses.
"At this time there is a not a number-of-employees requirement," she said. "However, there is a requirement that you are a locally owned business. If you are a chain or a franchise, the parent company must be located in the city of Florence."
Bailey said eligible businesses must be located in the city limits, have a current city business license, and cannot be delinquent on any federal, state or local payment or fine.
She said every question on the application must be answered, even if the response is that the question is not applicable to the business.
She added there are "bonus points" for those who participate in today's webinar.
The reason salaries and benefits are not part of the expenses considered for this program is that those are forgivable parts of the Small Business Administration and Payroll Protection Plan loans, Bailey said.
Mayor Steve Holt said Florence has more than 3,300 businesses. He said 90% have 50 or fewer employees, 67% have 10 or fewer workers, and 42% have five or fewer.
"Our economy for many businesses came to a screeching halt when things had to close," Holt said.
Florence Schools
Superintendent Jimmy Shaw said they plan to have a graduation ceremony this summer, but have not determined the date.
"That comes with the parameters set forth by the Alabama Department of Public Health and from the governor's office," Shaw said.
He said registration for the upcoming school year is available at florencek12.org.
Shaw added the system has sent out 41,400 meals since mid-March through the "Feeding the Falcons" program. The meals are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
He said summer school will continue online this year, and the state Department of Education has stated that students ages 13 and up can come on campus as early as June 8 for tests and assessments as part of the courses.
Lauderdale County
County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said several offices have opened for people to come inside, but officials are limiting the number allowed inside at one time.
Pettus said the Lauderdale County License Commission office has opened in hopes of relieving the drive-thru traffic. Those visiting the office must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Pettus said Joe Wheeler Park opened its campground Wednesday morning and it quickly filled up. Officials ask that one person at a time enter the restroom facilities.
Brush Creek Park is undergoing renovations and will open in approximately two weeks, he said.
