FLORENCE — Florence Utilities is working to restore numerous outages throughout the city.
There currently are 17 outages affecting 4,154 customers, according to an outage map on the Utilities Department website.
Areas impacted including northern and eastern areas of downtown, north Florence and many areas north and east of north Florence, out to Cox Creek Parkway, the map indicates.
Electricity Department Manager Richard Morrissey said there is a fault involving a line coming across the Tennessee River and they are seeking the cause.
"We're patrolling the line as we speak," Morrissey said.
