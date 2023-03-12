Angela Burns, left, and VaRand Severier join from the Tennessee to attend Friday morning during the 71st annual Florence Kiwanis Club Pancake Days at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — Tracey Walker may have set a record this weekend for counting to 130 the most amount of times.
Walker said that is the key to grilling a perfect pancake.
"You wait for it to have 130 bubbles in it and then you flip it," she said, while working at the Florence Kiwanis Club Pancake Days this weekend.
Walker laughed and admitted she often "estimates" that number.
Either way, the constant flow of people who came through the doors of the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum on Friday and Saturday had no complaints.
Keith Underwood, a past president of the Florence club and current lieutenant governor for the organization's Northern District of Alabama, said they flip 15,000 to 20,000 pancakes during the annual two-day event. They also fry up that many sausages.
Underwood said the club raises approximately $40,000 each year through the event and all proceeds go to local charities and causes, many of which focus on assisting children.
"The Kiwanis Club is here to improve the quality of the community, one child at a time," he said.
The event requires a great deal of volunteers, including members of the club and other organizations, many of which benefit from the proceeds.
It takes a lot of planning and work, too.
Underwood said they make 180 batches of batter, at 3 gallons per batch.
He said they also use 1,500 pounds of flour, 200 cans of baking soda, 14 cases of salt and 80 gallons of syrup, among other items.
It also requires 360 dozen eggs. That's a total of 4,320 eggs, said Underwood, who added the Florence Sam's Club went out of its way to make that possible. With eggs often hard to find these days, Sam's called its home office in Bentonville, Arkansas, and told it to bring in additional loads for the event.
"We started buying them 10 days ago," Underwood said Friday.
He said Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia also have Kiwanis Clubs. Tuscumbia's club will serve up pancakes next weekend at the Tuscumbia Multipurpose Center.
