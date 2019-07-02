FLORENCE — A local pastor who authorities said resigned and confessed from the pulpit his inappropriate actions is charged with sexually abusing a minor.
John Martin, pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church, is charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, Lauderdale County Chief Assistant District Attorney Angie Hamilton said.
The charges stem from involvement with a minor, or minors, Hamilton said.
"He abruptly resigned at the church during Sunday morning services (on June 23) and made some admissions during that resignation," she said.
The incident occurred June 23, and Martin was arrested Friday. He remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with bail set at $60,000, Hamilton said.
"If he does make bond, he will be secured on an ankle monitor and will not be able to have contact with children, or any victims associated with the case," she said.
Authorities said they are looking into whether there could be additional charges.
"It's still under investigation," Hamilton said. "We're still talking with people. We obviously, with this gentleman's position, believe he had contact with and access to young people in the area, as well as in other areas and other states."
She asks anyone with information to contact the district attorney's office at 256-764-6351, One Place of the Shoals at 256-284-7600, or Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources at 256-765-4000.
She said church officials immediately contacted the Alabama Department of Human Resources after Martin confessed.
"We thank them for that," Hamilton said. "Church staff (members) are mandatory reporters, so they did their job in contacting us and we started investigating the case. He has cooperated with the investigation, as well."
Martin had been pastor at the church for approximately nine years, she said.
"He has been with churches in some form for many more years than that," Hamilton said.
