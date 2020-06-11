FLORENCE — The city of Florence is paying nearly $300,000 in Bitcoin as ransom to a group who hacked into the city's network security system.
The City Council held an emergency meeting Wednesday, where council members angrily and grudgingly but unanimously approved paying the money in cyber form, saying they did so to preserve information about city workers and customers.
"Everything in my being says to not negotiate with anyone if it's my personal information," Councilman David Bradley said. "But where I'm coming from is that I don't feel like it's my personal information. I feel like it's everybody else's."
Mayor Steve Holt said the city was contacted with information on May 26 about an impending cyber threat.
"We began taking every precaution we could possibly take, and then on June 5 it actually hit us," Holt said. "It appears they may have been in our system since early May – over a month going through our system."
Florence officials engaged cybersecurity and computer forensics professionals Arete Advisors, and the council agreed to send the funds from the city's insurance fund to Arete "to restore and protect the city's network infrastructure," according to the resolution.
The city issued a release stating officials are investigating but have not determined whether data relating to residents was affected.
"The city will continue to pursue all appropriate avenues and to take action with the best interests of our citizens in mind," the release states. "Working with the experts we engaged, we are striving to return to fully operational status in a safe and secure manner as soon as possible.
"The city has been in contact with numerous federal agencies and we will continue to cooperate with all law enforcement investigations into the incident."
Holt said the money is the equivalent to 30 bitcoins, which is a form of cryptocurrency.
Investigators told the council the organization that will receive the ransom has a reputation for not attacking a system or releasing information any longer once ransom is paid.
They said the organization survives on that reputation, because if it does not live up to its end of the deal, the next entity it attacks would be less likely to pay.
Holt said thus far it appears everything is secure but the city does not want to take chances since it involves information about other people such as employees and the public.
"It's a roll of the dice for us to say 'nope we're not doing that,' and if they actually have our information in their possession they can send it publicly," he said. "This unfortunately is a response on our part to pay to make sure they delete it."
The mayor said he has been told two other north Alabama cities were attacked at around the same time when Florence was hit.
