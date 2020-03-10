FLORENCE — Police Chief Ron Tyler said three loitering arrests over the weekend came as a response to complaints about "aggressive panhandling."
Tyler said he realizes the arrests have sparked a great deal of emotions from the public, as posts about the issue on Facebook and other forms of social media have indicated.
"The emotions on social media are pretty strong on both sides of the issue," he said. "We as a police department are trying to stay out of the emotion of it and just address the issue that's here.
"We understand there are people who don't want us to do anything with the panhandlers, and people who are completely on the other side."
The arrests come as the city of Florence grapples with the challenge of providing assistance for the homeless and the hungry while maintaining a safe downtown environment.
It also comes some two months after the city's Board of Zoning Adjustment declared there is no zoning rule that allows the Room at the Table program to continue at a permanent location.
Room at the Table provided free meals each evening to anyone who showed up. On many nights, it would feed up to 130 people during its 5:30 to 7 p.m. schedule.
Tyler said some plain-clothes officers and other department members were on a detail last weekend that called for them to walk around downtown and observe any panhandling. He said that netted the three arrests for panhandling, which goes by the offense of loitering.
He said this is not the first time the department has had that special detail, with the most recent before that one taking place during the fourth quarter of 2019.
Tyler said that detail also resulted in three arrests for loitering. He said those are the only arrests on that charge in 2019, but officers responded to 127 complaints of loitering downtown that year.
"That indicates to me we probably should have increased our enforcement efforts long before this weekend," Tyler said.
He said last weekend's detail also was in response to a Jan. 14 incident that started as panhandling and ended up being a robbery.
"Our sole purpose in our panhandling detail is be responsive to citizen-driven complaints and address the problem and even any criminal behavior related to it," Tyler said.
One arrest that particularly caused ire on social media was that of a local man many residents consider a popular fixture downtown.
He was arrested outside Rivertown Coffee on Seminary Street, according to Burgess Wyker, who said an undercover officer arrested the man after Wyker approached the man and asked if he needed change. The man replied "yes," and she handed him some change.
Wyker said the incident took place at approximately 1 p.m. Friday after she approached the man inside Rivertown and asked if he needed anything. The man replied he did not, and walked outside. An undercover officer asked Wyker if the man was bothering him and she said "no."
The officer nodded and walked outside, Wyker said. As she was leaving, she again asked the man if he needed anything, such as change, and he said "yes," and she gave him change. After that, the officer stopped his patrol car in the street and approached the man.
Wyker left to return to work and later learned the man was arrested.
She said the man is beloved by the public, including at Rivertown, and he often helps out by doing chores for money. She said she feels guilty that he was arrested after she approached him and asked if he needed money.
"What's upsetting is he was just doing what I asked him to do, and he ended up getting arrested," Wyker said. "I wonder why I'm not held responsible, because I encouraged this crime, or so-called crime."
The chief said his officers often have approached panhandlers and shared information about services that are available to them, while also informing them panhandling is a crime.
"We want panhandlers to believe that the next person they encounter in panhandling may be a police officer or employee," Tyler said. "At the same time, our community is extremely giving. There are programs that provide a place to stay at night. They have meals to eat.
"We have an issue going on downtown that is negatively affecting people," continued the police chief. "I don't want to demonize the panhandlers, but I don't want to demonize the people who are saying they can't go downtown without being approached. It seems like we're trying to walk a fine line."
The chief said the decision to conduct the detail was made solely by his department and was not influenced by the city council or mayor's office.
He added there is talk about alternatives to custodial arrests, such as issuing citations, and he would support such a move.
Tyndal Davis, who owns property downtown and lives downtown, said he supports efforts that are being made against panhandling.
"I'm very much in favor of what Chief Tyler has done," Davis said. "There are a great deal of employees in the city who depend on folks coming in to eat and to shop, and this is making people hesitate."
He said some people are frightened when a panhandler approaches, even if that person may be harmless.
"The community won't tolerate people scaring our people downtown," Davis said. "I have to abide by the laws in the community. Everybody should have to abide by the laws in the community."
