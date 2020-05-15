FLORENCE — The Florence Police Department recorded a virtual memorial ceremony as part of National Peace Officers Memorial Day today.
The department traditionally holds the event in person but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to do so virtually. It can be seen here.
During the ceremony, fallen officers David Young, Steve Ticer, Leo Glover and Doys Whitehead were memorialized.
The event included announcement of awards for members of various aspects of the department. This year, the winners include:
• Employee of the year: Tiffany Alexander
• Co-Dispatchers of the Year: Tiffany Hutcheson and Lisa Rickard
• Supervisor of the Year: Sgt. Randal Holt
• Officer of the Year: Max Rhodes
