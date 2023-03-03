FLORENCE — Police are investigating two separate reports of shots fired from a vehicle within 24 hours of each other, including one Thursday that left casings from gunshots on West Mobile Street.
Nobody was struck in either incident.
The first alleged shooting occurred at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Sannoner Avenue, and the call came in as road rage, according to Police Chief Ron Tyler.
The second shots fired call was at 10:26 a.m. Thursday on West Mobile Street, Tyler said.
Police found several casings on Mobile, near the Burgess Street intersection.
The Thursday incident was reported as a dispute between two individuals in two vehicles.
"At least one individual fired rounds," Tyler said. "We don't know where those rounds went. We don't have anyone who has come forward and said they are a victim."
Police are looking into the possibility of a connection between the incidents, because witnesses described a light-colored Chrysler 300 in both cases.
"The brief description of a vehicle Wednesday was similar to the one (Thursday)," Tyler said.
Tyler said he does not know what led to the incidents, but does not want a dispute between two people leading to a dangerous situation for the public.
"If by chance there's an ongoing feud between two parties, we want it to stop and we don't want any other innocent, uninvolved party to be harmed," he said. "We don't want someone walking or traveling along West Mobile Street all of a sudden getting caught up in a feud between two other people."
Police are asking for any witnesses to call 256-760-6500.
"We encourage anybody who may have seen something to reach out and let us know," Tyler said. "Without somebody coming forward, it makes it very difficult to investigate who's responsible and hold anybody responsible for it."
