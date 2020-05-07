FLORENCE — City officials do not appear interested in instituting a mandatory mask law for people out in public after they received feedback from state health officials on the idea.
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, told the City Council this week he spoke with members of the Alabama Department of Public Health.
"In their analysis and looking things over that have been done in other parts of the state, it is unenforceable to do that type of an ordinance," Grabryan said.
Council President Dick Jordan said Grabryan had looked into the possibility after Jordan and Councilwoman Michelle Eubanks received several inquiries about creating an ordinance.
Mayor Steve Holt said there are no plans at this time to issue a requirement.
"This is the state position on it, that masks are recommended but not required," Holt said.
He added, "If you're going in a store or crowded area, I highly recommend you wear a mask."
Grabryan said health officials told him they still encourage taking precautions.
"They were strongly emphasizing to the public the wisdom of wearing a mask and being safe when out and about: using social distancing, washing hands and using sanitizer when possible," he said.
Eubanks said she understands the public's concerns, but it would be difficult to enforce such an ordinance.
"We encourage folks to follow the key mandates that have been endorsed by the Alabama Department of Public Health, as well as the Centers for Disease Control," she said. "Those are things we can do to continue to mitigate this pandemic."
