FLORENCE — A city news release this week points out the Salvation Army of the Shoals provides daily free meals and other services for anyone who is hungry or homeless.
The release lauds the work of the 1601 Huntsville Road agency, and is the first in a series of information releases the city plans to provide on organizations that provide services, Mayor Steve Holt said.
Holt read the release during Tuesday's City Council meeting.
This comes as Room at the Table is appealing a city decision to deny permits the agency needs to operate at a Wood Avenue location to feed people in need. The mayor said the release is not connected to that.
The appeal in Lauderdale County Circuit Court also asks the court for a broad review of the city's zoning ordinance to see if there is anywhere the agency can operate in the city.
"This has absolutely no relationship to, or anything to do with, other organizations," Holt said Wednesday.
The release states Salvation Army representatives came to City Hall on Monday to assure officials of their commitment.
It states the Salvation Army provides "free meals, no strings attached, nightly from 6 to 7 p.m. for anyone who is hungry."
In the release, Salvation Army Captains Benjamin and Wendy Deuel states: "We are committed to feeding anyone hungry with a hot meal or lunch to go in the Center of Hope. Anyone can knock on the door and receive food."
A social worker is there for the Tuesday and Thursday Day Center Program to coordinate "shelter, life skills, clothing, mental health services and social services," the release states.
There also are three family unit areas.
Salvation Army social worker Charlotte Vanderson said they had a "Sack of Love" program in February that provided snack packs, and a "Peanut Butter Meets Jelly campaign" is planned this month.
"We will be handing out jars of peanut butter, jelly and loaves of bread in the surrounding areas," Vanderson said.
Holt said the release launches a regular program that spotlights agencies.
"We take caring for those in need seriously, and as a community do an outstanding job," he said.
The Board of Zoning Adjustment in January upheld the city's denial of a certificate of occupancy for Room at the Table.
The organization had been operating at 1206 N. Wood Ave., but the Building Department told the organization it cannot be at the location because it does not meet the definition of an event center in the city's zoning ordinance.
On Feb. 18, Downtown Florence Alliance officials issued a statement pushing for a joint community strategy to assist those in need, and local residents who are homeless.
"Recognizing the abundance of available resources the Shoals has to offer, the Downtown Florence Alliance (DFA) is proud to announce its support for the creation of a comprehensive multi-agency strategy to assist families in need and local citizens experiencing homelessness," stated the opening of the release.
