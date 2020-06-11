FLORENCE — Students in Florence City Schools have an extra eight days of summer vacation this year.
The city Board of Education approved a change to the school calendar for the 2020-21 academic year, postponing the first day of school to Aug. 20.
The original calendar had classes start on Aug. 12.
School system officials said the decision came after communications with state Superintendent Eric Mackey.
"For a month or better we've been hearing Dr. Mackey talk about this, and he kept encouraging us to move the starting date," said Jimmy Shaw, superintendent for Florence City Schools. "He used the 20th date as the earliest to start the kids back."
The change is not impacting holiday breaks. Thanksgiving break still is the entire school week of Nov. 23-27, winter break remains Dec. 21-Jan. 6 and spring break still is March 22-26.
Also, graduation still is set for May 28.
Shaw said keeping those dates the same means families who have plans for those weeks are not impacted.
"We kept all of those the same," he said. "We have days all throughout the calendar that we call data and professional development days for teachers, when the kids are out of school.
"We took those and converted them to e-learning days. You'll get some projects those days that you can do at home."
Shaw said Florence City Schools has not had classes on campuses since March 16, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means students will have been off campus for more than five months by the time they return for fall semester.
He said the school system will submit a plan to the state on actions they will take if a second COVID wave occurs.
Florence High School's graduation is set for Friday, with social distancing guidelines that include only allowing seating in designated seats at Braly Stadium.
