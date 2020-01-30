FLORENCE — The academic year will start and end a few days later next year, but otherwise the Florence City Schools calendar is very similar to this year's.
The school board this month approved the 2020-21 academic calendar, which has students reporting for the first day on Aug. 12 and leaving for summer vacation on May 27, 2021.
Graduation day is May 28, 2021, which falls on a Friday.
"It's pretty much the same template we've had for the past few years," Superintendent Jimmy Shaw said. "The start date and end date are a little different."
That means summer vacation this year will have a few additional days. The last day of school for the 2018-19 school year was May 23. This year's final day for classes is on May 21.
The calendar includes the standard Labor Day holiday on Sept. 7 but adds an additional off day Sept. 8.
As it was this year, fall break again provides three off days, arranged around a weekend in a manner that gives a five-day stretch. The break will be Oct. 15-16, which are a Thursday and Friday, and Oct. 19, which is a Monday.
Students will be off Nov. 23-27 for the week of Thanksgiving, and March 22-26, 2021 for spring break, according to the calendar. Students also are off March 19, 2021.
The winter break next year will be Dec. 21-Jan. 5, 2021. This year's was Dec. 19-Jan. 6. While next year's break seems several days shorter, it actually covers an 18-day span, which is only one day less than this year's 19-day break, due to the way the weekends fall.
Other holidays next year are Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18, 2021, and Presidents' Day on Feb. 15, 2021. Students also are off on Feb. 12, 2021, and April 23, 2021.
Shaw said administrators and board members try to make calendars as consistent as possible throughout the years so students, faculty, employees and parents have a general idea what to expect. He said they also make an effort to get it out early for planning purposes.
"It helps for it to be consistent," he said. "Our calendar is built for us to be able to, as best we can, maximize our teaching for the students."
