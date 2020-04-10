FLORENCE — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in west Florence that sent two people to the hospital.
Police Chief Ron Tyler said the identities of the victims have not been released at this point.
Tyler said the incident at 239 Perry St. was reported at approximately 2:40 a.m.
He said one person was flown to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries, and the other went to North Alabama Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives remain on the scene and nobody is in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 256-760-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.