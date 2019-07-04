FLORENCE — Police are investigating a shooting at a Marengo Street neighborhood that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Detective Michael Price said 20-year-old Devin Starnes was shot and is at Vanderbilt University Hospital.
Price said Starnes was in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit on Wednesday afternoon.
A 69-year-old man is involved in the incident, but police did not identify him as the shooter, instead saying his is a "person of interest."
They have questioned him but he is not in custody, Price said.
The detective said police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Marengo Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. They found Starnes shot when they arrived.
He said Starnes was taken to North Alabama Medical Center and later flown to Vanderbilt. The detective said the case remains under investigation.
"We've spoken to many people — family, people involved, people in the community," Price said. "We'll continue to talk to people. There are still some unclear things that we would not be able to speak about at this time."
Detective Capt. Brad Holmes said the incident has created rumors throughout the neighborhood.
"I would guard against categorizing this into any number of different categories as we continue to investigate it," Holmes said. "Our responsibility is to the individual who's in Vanderbilt Hospital, and our responsibility also is to any member of the community who may have perceived the situation in different terms and in a different light."
He said police will send findings to the Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office.
