FLORENCE — With the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama's annual Shred Day approaching, the public has time to gather unneeded sensitive paper documents for the event.
Shred Day is 9 a.m. to noon on April 14 in the parking lot of the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, said Christie Yeiser, Shoals regional vice president for the BBB.
"We encourage you to come out and take advantage of this free event," Yeiser said. "Protecting your identity is largely in your own hands. If you don't need it, shred it. Treat your personal information like the valuable commodity it is."
The event is for individuals and businesses.
This has become a popular event, so much so that over the years the BBB has started bringing two trucks rather than one. That will be the case this year.
"We will have this set up as an easy drive-thru service," Yeiser said. "We're already receiving lots of calls from folks around north Alabama who know Shred Day comes up this time of year and are wondering about the date."
She said they will have Shred Day rain or shine, unless there is a severe weather threat.
The BBB accepts only paper documents for this event.
"All other materials such as cardboard, plastic, metal and binders must be removed," Yeiser said.
She said there is a limit of three large trash bags or file storage boxes per vehicle. Participants are asked to have them in their trunk or hatch and to remain in their vehicle to help expedite the process.
Yeiser said it is important to destroy any documents that have unneeded sensitive personal information regarding bank accounts, Social Security numbers, credit and debit cards, insurance forms, financial statements, health forms and billing statements.
Yeiser said the Federal Trade Commission stated it had more than 1.1 million cases of identity theft reported to it in 2022.
She said in addition to shredding sensitive documents, watch for unexpected or unexplained withdrawals, charges and accounts, and practice good digital security. That includes using strong passwords and changing them regularly; avoiding using the same password for multiple online accounts; and avoiding common passwords and security questions.
