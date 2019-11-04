FLORENCE — Mayor Steve Holt will give the annual State of the City presentation Thursday at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m., Holt said.
The event is free and open to the public.
Officials with city departments will be at booths starting at 5 p.m. to provide information for the public.
Florence High school students and the Forest Hills Show Choir will perform as part of the program.
