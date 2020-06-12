FLORENCE — City officials are awaiting word that the nearly $300,000 ransom it paid to a group who hacked into the city's network security system has ended any threat to the city and anyone whose information may been obtained by the group.
Mayor Steve Holt said the city had hoped to receive feedback Thursday, but hadn't heard anything by late in the afternoon.
"It may be Friday before they give us confirmation that they deleted any information they may have," Holt said. "From what we understand from our forensics efforts, this group has been around a long time and they are known to confirm that they deleted it."
On Wednesday, the City Council unanimously approved paying 30 Bitcoin, which amounts to nearly $300,000, to the group, which had demanded that amount as ransom.
Holt said authorities are investigating the incident.
"We don't know where it came from," he said. "We probably won't be able to trace it. We've met with multiple federal agencies that are looking inside and out on it."
Council members said they only agreed to pay the money so they could be certain to preserve information about city workers and customers.
Florence officials engaged cyber security and computer forensics professionals Arete Advisors to assist in the exchange.
Officials with Arete said the group that is involved has a reputation for making good on agreements once ransom is paid. They said the group knows it must make good on the agreements, or else future entities they hack would be less likely to give up ransoms.
Holt said officials are unsure what type of information the group has, but he does not want to take a chance since it could involve information about city workers and members of the public.
He said the city has a security system with numerous firewalls but the hackers are resilient.
"The thing we have to keep in mind is the strongest chain is only as strong as its weakest link," Holt said. "The bad guys can enter you through an iPhone, iPad, laptop, desktop, email — anything is possible. They're professionals.
"They got into our system. We've got lots of firewalls and lots of virus protectors and an extraordinarily talented IT department. This makes you realize how serious it is and what kind of war it is.
"We are totally rebuilding our system," Holt said. "We're not going to just operate off of something we had and hope it doesn't happen again."
He said the city was contacted with information on May 26 about an impending cyber threat. They city took action but on June 5 "it hit us."
Officials said additional Southern cities have been hit recently. On Thursday, Knoxville, Tennessee, authorities reported the city had a ransomware attack that forced a shutdown of its system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.