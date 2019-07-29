FLORENCE — The Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Board meets Thursday for its regular monthly session.
The meeting will be held in the Visitor Center board room at 8:30 a.m.
The center is located at 200 Jim Spain Drive in McFarland Park.
The meeting is open to the public.
