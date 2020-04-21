FLORENCE — The city of Florence and University of North Alabama have created a contest that challenges the public to create a 24-second video on recycling with winners receiving cash prizes up to $100.
The contest is in conjunction with Earth Day and Earth Month, but entries can be submitted through May 1.
The public can vote on their favorites with winners being notified May 20, said Rachel Mansell Koonce, media and outreach specialist for the city of Florence.
The Recycling Public Service Announcement Contest is sponsored by the Recycling Department and University of North Alabama Center of Sustainability, Koonce said.
She said the contest is open for all ages, but it also is a way to reach schoolchildren since schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelly Balentine, who is over education and outreach for Solid Waste and Recycling, has been trying to bridge the gap caused by the school closings.
"Kelly has been working really hard at putting materials online," Koonce said. "We can't go out to schools because schools are out. We can't go put on presentations, so Kelly's been doing everything online.
"We would really like to see them jump in on the video contest, because they're fun and we can put them all online and let everyone judge and see them."
Anyone under 18 entering the contest must have signed permission from a legal guardian.
To enter, submit your video and application via Google forms, https://forms.gle/SWhAkbe26jrNBtRE7, or email the submission to recycle@florenceal.org.
Make sure to include a completed entry form, film title, film producer's name, phone number and a link to your personal Facebook profile, Koonce said.
Entries are posted to the city's social media page. A panel of recycling specialists will judge the entries.
The winner of the first-place video receives $100; second place earns $75, and there's $50 for honorable mention.
In addition, there is a $100 prize for Social Media Favorite, which is chosen by the most amount of likes the video receives.
