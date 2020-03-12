FLORENCE — Caleb Banks admits he and Jason Allen did not know what to expect when they created the Florence Wine Fest five years ago.
"When we started this thing, we had no idea how the community would respond," Banks said. "We thought maybe 100 people would attend, but it became quickly apparent that the Shoals wanted this event. We are humbled by the positive response and support of the Shoals community."
This year's wine fest starts Friday on Mobile Plaza, said Banks, who co-owns The Carriage Wine and Market at 121 E Mobile St. with Allen.
Hundreds of people attend the annual event, and Banks said they also market to their wine partners, and that helps draw people from outside the Shoals.
"It is a large tourism draw," he said. "We welcome people literally from around the world. We're always pleased to be able to showcase all the Shoals has to offer. We are also excited to be able to bring in wine makers from across country."
Depending on the desired package, tickets range from $62 to $202. A portion of the proceeds supports Room in the Inn and One to None.
One feature this year is the "Oregon vs. California" competition that matches up more than 15 wine growers from those states with attendees judging their wines.
The festival starts at 6 p.m. Friday with a multi-course wine dinner at 116 E. Mobile St., featuring Chris Williams, of Brooks Wine, as well as guest chef John Cartwright, of Rivertown Coffee, and Josh Quick, of Odette.
The kick-off party is from 8 to 10 p.m. on Mobile Plaza with music from The Funk Brotherhood.
A wine brunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Jack's Place Bistro, 118 W. Mobile St.; VIP high-end tasting hour is at 1 p.m. on East Mobile Street; and from 2 to 5 p.m. general admission is available to the main tent on the plaza, featuring more than 100 wines, plus pop-up eateries. The Dine Downtown segment begins at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, the Bubbles and Beer Recovery Brunch is from noon to 3 p.m. at Odette, 120 N. Court St.
