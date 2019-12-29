Flu season is in full impact in Alabama, with most of the state — including the Shoals — categorized as have "significant influenza activity."
Seven of the eight districts in the Alabama Department of Public Health's Alabama Influenza Surveillance Map are in that category, with the Mobile district the sole exception.
"It's widespread this year," said Dr. Karen Landers, district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health.
However, Landers points out that does not mean it is a particularly heavy flu season, comparatively.
"At this point in time, we're having a standard-looking flu season," Landers said. "Right now, it's looking pretty typical. That can change. We won't really know when the peak is until after our season is over."
The state's Weekly Influenza Report from the Alabama Public Health indicates 5.66% of the population has a Influenza-Like Illness (ILI).
"One in 18 individuals are visiting their doctor for ILI," the report states.
Nine respiratory viruses are circulating through the state, according to the report. Those include adenovirus, coronavirus NL63, human bocavirus, human metapneumovirus, human rhinovirus/enterovirus, influenza A/H1N1, influenza B/Victoria, parainfluenza (1 and 4), and respiratory syncytial virus (A and B).
"Activity is being caused mostly by influenza B/Victoria viruses, which is unusual for this time of year," the report states. "A/H1N1 viruses are the next most common and are increasing in proportion relative to other influenza viruses in some regions."
The flu season is keeping emergency rooms busy, including at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, according to spokeswoman Tina Weeks.
"We are seeing several in the ER at a time," Weeks said.
Landers stressed it is not too late to get a flu shot.
"So far, what we're seeing is the vaccines are working for this strain," she said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends additional steps to avoid the spread of flu, including:
-- Avoid close contact with someone who is sick, and if you are sick limit contact with others as much as possible.
-- If you are sick, stay home at least 24 hours after your fever is gone, other than to seek medical care.
-- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and then throw away the tissue and wash your hands.
-- Wash your hands often, using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.
-- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, to help avoid spreading germs.
-- Clean and disinfect any surface and object that may be contaminated with germs.
