Fewer people in the northern part of the state have suffered from the flu this season than in other parts of the state, according to officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Area health officer Dr. Karen Landers said about 9.5% of the population statewide has battled the flu so far.
The northern district, she said, is "closer to 8% with flu or flu-like activity," which means less than one in 10 people have the flu.
"Our cases have gone down a bit compared to earlier in the season," Landers said. "Overall, we're having more flu-B nationwide.
Since there are still a few weeks left in what is traditionally considered the flu season, Landers emphasized health officials are still urging people to get immunized for flu and take their doctor's advice — "wash your hands, cover your cough, and stay home if you're sick."
Public health statistics indicate four adults have died from flu-like symptons, but there have been no pediatric death reports.
Shoals-area schools have fared better this year than in recent years as well. There have been no school closings locally because of the flu.
School officials say they've taken extra precautions to prevent the spread of flu.
Emily Lanier, lead nurse with the Colbert County Schools, said her district has had several confirmed flu cases and some absences due to reported flu, but the absenteeism has remained less than 10% system wide.
"We know it's out there, but we've taken extreme caution with using (anti-bacterial) wipes, hand sanitizers, repeated hand washing and doing all the extra things, like wiping down classrooms at the end of the day," Lanier said. "We've run reports and haven't seen nearly the numbers of flu cases as in previous years."
In Lauderdale County schools, health officials said they saw a spike in flu cases in January, but that has leveled out in recent weeks.
Reports indicated 225 absentees system wide the week of Jan. 27 with flu or flu-like symptoms. There were 15 faculty and staff out that same week.
Last week, there was a reported 97 students out with the flu, and seven faculty/staff members.
Lauderdale officials said when the number of students impacted rises to 20%, it is reported to the state, but closure of schools remains a local decision.
Florence school district officials said they can't provide an accurate percentage rate for the number of students who've had the flu.
"Any percentages we could give would be complete speculation on our part," according to Carter Watkins, communication coordinator for Florence City Schools.
