FLORENCE — The rain clouds over the Shoals were brightened for a few minutes Tuesday by a display of gratitude from one set of heroes to another.
Two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 908th Airlift Wing flew over Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, Shoals Hospital in Muscle Shoals and North Alabama Medical Center in Florence to honor the front-line medical workers in the COVID-19 response.
The 908th, Alabama’s only U.S. Air Force Reserve Wing, made similar gestures in flyovers throughout the state, including Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, Decatur, Huntsville, Birmingham, Auburn, Troy and Selma.
The C-130 pilots were efficient in their journeys, leaving Montgomery at 11:30 a.m. for Tuscaloosa, where they flew over Druid City Hospital before turning north and being spotted over Colbert County by 12:10 p.m.
Local residents gathered at hospital parking lots to greet the aircraft and express their gratitude for medical workers.
Kimberly West and Melissa Witt brought 2-year-old Karson West to North Alabama Medical Center's parking lot.
Kimberly, who said Karson seemed to enjoy the display, said she was glad to see the 908th do this, and was pleased to see such a large showing from the public.
"It's good because it supports them," she said of the medical workers. "It lets them look outside and see that everybody is thinking about them."
Dozens of workers joined the crowd in the parking lot, observing social distance as they waved to the pilots overhead.
Ty and Kristin Long and their daughters, Lizzie, 8, and Catherine, 7, sat in their vehicle and made a picnic out of the event.
"It was cool," Lizzie bellowed from inside the vehicle.
Kristin said she hopes the children remember the event, adding it was a good opportunity to get outside and show appreciation.
"This is a nice break," she said. "It's a nice way to get out of the house."
