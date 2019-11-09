Alabama Folklife Association Director Joyce H. Cauthen will give a presentation Sunday on the origin of Alabama's music culture, according to the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism office.
The event, called "Fiddlers, Banjo Players and Strawbeaters: Alabama's First Pop Musicians," is 6-9 p.m. at the Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., officials said.
Admission is free.
The association was founded in 1980, according to its website. It is a nonprofit organization in partnership with the Alabama State Council of the Arts.
