LEIGHTON — Employees at Leighton Elementary School spent Monday morning outside distributing food and packets of school work to students.
The school district, beginning this week, is moving forward with instruction, which is to continue virtually and through other weekly assignments until May 22, according to Colbert Superintendent Gale Satchel.
As for food distribution, Monday marked the last pickup at schools until April 27.
"We're postponing the food giveaway for these two weeks, which we're told are going to be the roughest weeks expected with the transmission of the coronavirus," Satchel said.
"The students received food for a week on Monday, and we're giving them recommendations for other locations that offer daily feeding programs. These next two weeks will be critical. To date, we've not had any students or faculty members contract the virus, and we certainly want to be responsible and keep it that way."
Students in need of work packets for the week's assignments, those needing Chromebooks or returning library books may do so on Monday mornings at their respective schools.
