FLORENCE — Natalie Bishnoi saw the line of vehicles Thursday that snaked through the Woodmont Baptist Church parking lot and backed up on Darby Drive.
"Obviously, there's a great need when people line up two hours ahead of time," said Bishnoi, special programs manager for the Food Bank of North Alabama.
The Food Bank and Tennessee Valley Authority joined forces for a drive-thru pantry, allowing recipients to receive food assistance without having to get out of their vehicles.
Bishnoi said the pantry opened in Huntsville in 1984 and opened a Shoals branch in the Florence-Lauderdale Industrial Park two years ago.
The branch serves 48 of the more than 200 Food Bank partners, she said.
"We're like a distribution center for our partners," Bishnoi said.
She said they occasionally have a program like Thursday's to help ensure they are meeting the food needs of as many people as possible. There are times when people need additional food, even if they are regular clients of a program partner.
"This is to help fill the gap for people," Bishnoi said.
Items included shelf food like beans, pasta and other high-fiber and protein-enriched goods, as well as frozen chickens and produce.
Bishnoi said they had enough to feed 600 families.
The food bank sponsored a similar drive-thru in Huntsville on Thursday.
The Food Bank of North Alabama delivered more than 8 million pounds of food in 2022, Bishnoi said.
"The cost of food has been skyrocketing and we're seeing more and more people needing assistance," she said.
Betty Stanley was among Thursday's recipients. She said it is touching to see volunteers and agencies work to help others.
"I think it's wonderful that there are people out there who would take the time to do it," said Stanley, who has epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. "My refrigerator's empty. There's nothing in there."
Bishnoi pointed out many people could find themselves suddenly food insecure due to various situations, and it is important to keep that in mind when interacting with clients.
"Something we talk about with the volunteers is maintaining the dignity of clients," she said. "There's a big stigma around food insecurity and yet you have a lot of people who struggle with it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.