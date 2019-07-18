FLORENCE — Shane Beaudoin and Shannon Vigue carry on a normal conversation while conducting their work.
But the otherwise familiar scene has a very unfamiliar twist: They are doing so while dangling high against the seven-story SunTrust Bank and Long-Lewis building downtown.
The workers are part of the family that owns Choice Service Solutions, a company that provides weather proofing, window cleaning and power washing.
They have been involved in the family business since 1992. Their company has offices in Alabama, Florida and Connecticut and they mainly work in the South.
That work involves up-close contact with the building and its windows, and the only way to do that is to rappel your way from place to place, which Beaudoin and Vigue have been doing for some four months outside the Court Street building, often causing gawking expressions from passersby.
The men have approximately two months of work remaining on the building.
"Nope, not for me," one man commented earlier this week while looking up at the two as he entered the building.
"Not enough money in the world," a woman said as she walked along Court Street.
For Beaudoin and Vigue, however, it's just another day outside the office.
"In the beginning it was a little hectic thinking about all the heights," Vigue said. "We don't even think about it now."
They put the dangers of such work into perspective.
"If the job's big enough, you go," Beaudoin said with a shrug. "Statistically, it's safer than driving."
Vigue said his father fell three stories in 1986 and remains paralyzed from the chest down. At the time, there wasn't as much emphasis on workplace safety in generally all fields as there is today, and his father only had one rope supporting him. The rope snapped.
Today, the men each use two ropes and a harness, so they have triple support in the event something occurs.
"Safety is the number one priority, that's for sure," Vigue said.
Beaudoin said he has had a rope cut in the past, but the additional rope and harness kept him safe. He said they use rope protectors that provide a layer between the ropes and the sharp concrete edges on the tops of buildings.
"But sometimes it'll move and you don't know," he said.
The men have worked on buildings as tall as 62 stories with the tallest being a Bank of America building in south Florida that had them dangling from as high as 550 to 600 feet.
Vigue said wind can create a challenge, and they cease working at the threat of lightning. He said a storm can come up quickly, especially during summer afternoons in the South.
"It'll just form right above you without you seeing it coming," he said.
Lightning once hit a building while Vigue was working and he felt the shock from it. It caused him to "see purple" for a few moments, and he immediately rappelled down.
"I ran to the truck like a little baby," he said.
What might seem like an uncomfortable occupation to some is a delight to Beaudoin and Vigue.
"If anyone likes an adrenaline rush, this is the job to have," Vigue said. "The views are so beautiful. You don't often get to look down at the tops of trees. I wouldn't trade it for anything. I love my job."
