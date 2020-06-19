FLORENCE — Jon Paul Stevenson is proof that the love of a canine companion can comfort even the most shattered of hearts.
The Florence resident and artist has had his share of health struggles, suffering a stroke and a heart attack in recent years. His dog, Madeline, a Chinese Imperial Shih Tzu, a dark gray beauty with an ever-so-slight, yet distinguishable under-bite, was his most constant and unconditionally loving friend of 14 years.
In August 2018 Stevenson took Madeline to see her veterinarian for a checkup for some nasal issues.
While being checked, Madeline inexplicably suffered a heart attack and died.
Stevenson said the loss was devastating to him, setting forth a 10 month-long spiral of sadness and depression.
"I just felt lost without her," Stevenson said. "We'd been through a lot together and it had been just me and her against the world. She'd played a big role in my recovery – having her to focus on, keeping my mind off of me."
As a retired business owner, Stevenson tried to refocus on his artwork. But the sadness of his loss continued.
He recalls that some months later, during a service at his beloved Edgemont United Methodist Church, he knelt at the altar praying, "Lord, I'm not looking for a dog, but if you have one for me, cross my path with one and let me know it's from you."
About a month later, his friend and fellow church member, Susie Martin, called to tell him about a dog that had apparently been abandoned, found in Belgreen.
A Belgreen resident Linda King had found the dog wandering the streets. She took the matted female shih tzu from house to house in the area and ultimately found the owner, who gave her the dog.
When King's own dog wouldn't accept the new one, King reached out to her friend Dan Summy with the PAWS organization. Desperate to find the dog a good home, Summy called Martin asking if she knew of anyone who'd want the dog.
Martin immediately thought of Stevenson.
"Susie called me and sent the picture and I about fell out in the floor," he said. "She looked exactly like my Madeline. The coloring and everything. I was still so broken-hearted but I couldn't say no."
When the dog arrived at his home, he got his confirmation immediately that the dog was God's answer to his prayer, he said.
"The second I laid eyes on her she put her paws around my neck and put her head under my chin," he said. "It was like holding Madeline and all I could say was, 'this is my dog.'"
But the blessings didn't end with the delivery of the Chinese Imperial Shih Tzu he named Matilda.
As it turns out, Matilda was pregnant and within a couple of weeks delivered five puppies.
"My blessings just multiplied and I began looking for homes for Matilda's babies," he said. "All five of them went to homes of people who needed a dog in their lives to heal hurts."
One of the puppy recipients even started a Facebook page called Matilda's Pups where photos of the five siblings are regularly posted, allowing Stevenson to watch them grow up.
"There's no doubt in my mind that it's a God thing and that he sent Matilda to me to set forth all these other blessings," he said.
"The Lord put each of these people in place so that all this could unfold. Every time I look at her I think about how God loves me and looks out for every detail of my life."
As he continues with his painting, primarily with water colors these days, Matilda is now in the place that Madeline once was, under his work desk on her bed, where she sleeps.
"I paint by inspiration and I'm preparing now for my next series," he said. "Painting is such an act of love and when I look down and see her there, I know I'm loved. There is no question as to what God has done for me."
