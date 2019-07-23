Just in time for the W.C. Handy Music Festival, the Shoals is receiving a pleasant reprieve from the blazing-hot conditions that often accompany the annual celebration.
Today's high is forecast to barely get out of the 80s, reaching a high near 82, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
Tonight will flirt with the 50s with the low forecast to reach 61 degrees.
Northerly winds of 10 to 15 mph today and 5 to 10 mph tonight will accompany the mild temperatures.
Wednesday will be similar with a high near 84 and an overnight low near 62.
Temperatures warm up after that, but are nowhere near the triple-digit heat indexes the Shoals has been enduring recently. The highs Thursday will be near 86, reaching 88 the remainder of the week, the forecast states. Lows will be in the mid-60s Thursday night and upper 60s the rest of the week.
Katie Magee, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said today's high could only reach the upper 70s if there is enough cloud cover. She said lows tonight and Wednesday night could dip into the upper 50s at some locations, such as those in higher elevations.
"It'll be very pleasant," Magee said. "Our dew points will go down into 60s, even 50s, so that will feel very refreshing. It will not feel like July. It'll be much less muggy."
The normal high for this time of year is 91 degrees with a normal low of 70, according to weather service data.
This evening's coolness still isn't expected to bring a record low for today's date. That was 56 degrees set in 1947, according to the data.
Thus far, the average temperature this July has been 3.5 degrees above normal, according to the weather service. The temperature has not dropped into the 60s this month. The last time it fell that low was on June 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.