Add the Thanksgiving weather forecast to the list of reasons to be thankful today.
The National Weather Service is calling for good conditions for traveling to your holiday gathering.
"Thanksgiving looks fabulous, really," said Andy Kula, meteorologist for the weather service office in Huntsville. "We'll have dry weather. It'll be cooler, but not cold. The highs will be in the lower 50s in the Shoals area."
That falls to the low 40s tonight, the forecast states. Winds will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph today, decreasing to 5 mph tonight.
That's consistent with this time of year with the normal high for today's date at 58 degrees and the normal low at 37, according to weather service data.
Conditions also will be favorable for those planning Black Friday shopping.
"On Friday it looks like highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60," Kula said.
The low will be near 47 Friday night.
Kula said the downside is that a chance for rain, and possibly a thunderstorm, moves into the forecast for Saturday.
"It looks like Saturday afternoon the rain chances go up a bit," he said. "It looks like mainly Saturday night will be the best chance."
The forecast calls for an 80% chance of rain with a high near 65. Saturday night, rain chances increase to 90% with a low near 47.
Things should clear out Sunday with a 20% chance of showers, and that will be before noon, according to the forecast.
The high Sunday will be near 56, the forecast states. The low Sunday night will be near 34 under mostly clear skies.
For football fans curious about the forecast in Auburn for the annual Iron Bowl on Saturday, Kula said the forecast there calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 72, although rain chances go up in the evening.
Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.