Rain is expected to change to snow today, but forecasters say if there is any accumulation it likely would amount to no more than a half inch.
During a weather briefing Monday, officials with the National Weather Service office in Huntsville issued a handout stating they believe surface temperatures will be above freezing, which will limit accumulation amounts. However, they pointed out that elevated roadways could have slick spots.
"We certainly can't rule out a dusting, maybe even accumulations of a quarter to a half an inch, most of that will be on elevated surfaces," said Dana Griffin, meteorologist with the weather service office. "I think the roads and everything will be fine."
Forecasters said they will be able to better pinpoint the timing for the changeover to wintry precipitation this morning, but it appears it will be in the afternoon in the Shoals. The system is moving from west to east so the western parts of the Shoals should receive it first.
They said the temperature will drop throughout the day, starting in the 40s and ending in the mid-20s overnight tonight. They could fall to the low 30s by 2 p.m., according to the forecast.
Conditions will feel blustery as the day carries on, with north winds of 10-15 mph accompanying the dropping temperatures, according to the forecast. Tonight, winds will be from the northeast at 5-10 mph, bringing wind chills into the 19- to 24-degree range.
However, that wind also could be helpful in preventing accumulations on roads, Griffin said.
Precipitation chances are 90 percent today and 80 percent tonight before clearing Wednesday and warming back into the 40s.
"It's possibly rain and snow, or light snow, for the most part," Griffin said. "That will gradually taper off from west to east. How long this will last is a little uncertain."
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, recommends keeping up with changing conditions throughout the day, but he adds unless the forecast changes, this does not appear to be a major event.
"The wind, our temperatures and the amount of moisture will be working in our advantage, but just keep an eye on it," Grabryan said.
